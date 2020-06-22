Rexburg will host their first annual Independence Day fireworks show

Holidays

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - While many towns are canceling their Fourth of July celebrations, the city of Rexburg has something big in the works.

For the first time ever, Rexburg neighbors will be able to watch a huge firework show outside of their own home. The Rexburg Independence Day Fireworks Show will shoot off fireworks from three different locations in the city so that everyone gets a great view.

The event is sponsored by John Adams, the city of Rexburg, Rexburg Chamber of Commerce and Madison County.

John Adams tells us everyone is in for a great show, “We have a huge budget, it's gonna be a long show it's gonna be probably in the 20 to 25 minutes, so it's it's gonna be phenomenal.”

Rexburg will kick-off the days festivities with their usual Independence Day parade that will begin at 10 a.m. near Madison Jr. High.

With the current pandemic, Adams tells us it was a great time to start what they hope to be an annual fireworks show in Rexburg.

“Everybody was not having the Fourth of July. It's great to be an American we should be able to host a Fourth of July and be able to have fireworks and celebrate it with our friends and family safely."

The fireworks show will be in sync with music playing on 99.1.

The show will begin at 10 p.m. on July Fourth.

For more information click here.