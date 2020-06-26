2020 Independence Day celebration events

Holidays

Below are the 2020 Independence Day events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming and a list of canceled events. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, share it with us at https://www.localnews8.com/share, and we will update this page as soon as possible.

RIGBY

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

" Kick Butte" Series Sprint Triathlon - 7 a.m.

- 7 a.m. Jefferson County Spirit of Freedom Celebratio n - The gates at Jefferson County Lake open at 9 a.m. "Fun starts at 10! Vendors! Food! Water rentals! Helicopter rides from Yellowstone Helicopters!! Right at dusk we’ll have our BIGGEST firework show ever…and the soundtrack to the show will be on 99 KUPI!!" More information here.

BLACKFOOT

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Celebrate Blackfoot 2020 - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Jensen Grove Park - "Festival to celebrate our amazing Blackfoot Community. A day full of events! Snowmobile Water Races, vendor fairs, ping pong ball drop, car show, free concerts, and so much more!" More HERE.

DUBOIS

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Parade - 10:30 a.m.

- 10:30 a.m. Clark County Rodeo - 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Clark County Rodeo Grounds on Saturday and Sunday. More HERE.

IDAHO FALLS

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Idaho Falls Freedom Bike Parade! - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Russ Freeman Park (1290 Science Center Dr.) - "If you do not have anything planned for the 4th of July, consider attending the community bike parade at Freeman Park. This is a great opportunity for family and friends to get creative and show us your best Independence Day bike decor! Best of all, we are doing the best we can to make sure it is COVID-Friendly!" More HERE.

July 4th Celebration - 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Motor Vu Drive-in in Idaho Falls (2095 N Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls, Idaho) - "Our local tradition may be postponed but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate our Independence Day. So come join us here at Motor Vu. We want you to enjoy an entire day of activities, food, music, and fireworks! We have local vendors, Alex Boye is coming to delight us with his music and no drive-in experience would be complete without cars and movies. Can't wait to see you there!" More HERE.

REXBURG

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Main Street Mile - 9:15 a.m to 9:55 a.m. at Rexburg Races (35 N 1st East Rexburg) - " Join family, friends and neighbors this July 4th as we run the Main Street Mile. The Main Street Mile is a family fun run which will take place before the Rexburg 4th of July Parade. Runners will receive a Main Street Mile water bottle and a free 4th of July day pass to Rexburg Rapids with every entry. Race day registration available from 9:00am to 9:35am. Races will be sent out in heats starting at 9:20am, 9:30am, and 9:40am. Cost is $4 for ages 3 and up. Ages 2 and under/those in a stroller are included in their parent’s registration." More HERE.

4th of July Parade in Rexburg - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of 2nd N and 4th E, then head south on 4th E to Main Street. It will go west to 2nd W, then turn south. Then it will go west on 1st, south on 3rd, east on 2nd (making a U around Porter Park) then south to W 4th S (the roundabout) and end there. You can view a map and more information HERE.

- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade will start at the corner of 2nd N and 4th E, then head south on 4th E to Main Street. It will go west to 2nd W, then turn south. Then it will go west on 1st, south on 3rd, east on 2nd (making a U around Porter Park) then south to W 4th S (the roundabout) and end there. You can view a map and more information HERE. Independence Day Bash - 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds - "Come Celebrate your Independence this 4th of July with us at the Madison County Fairgrounds from Noon to 9 PM. We will have inflatables for all ages including a mechanical bull! There will be Food Vendors including T-Rex Burgers, Worlds Best Corn Dogs, Idaho Soft Serve, Tropic Sno, and Star Valley Kettle Corn. Entry to the inflatables will be $10 per player for an all day wristband. Play till you can't play any more! We will be taking precautions and doing regular cleaning and disinfecting throughout the event." More HERE.

AMMON

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Flag Raising - 8 a.m. in front of the Ammon City Building (2135 S Ammon Road) - "In recognition of the founding of our great nation and the amazing freedoms we are privileged to enjoy every day, the City of Ammon will be hosting a 4 th of July Flag Raising Ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 8:00 am on Saturday, July 4th in front of the Ammon City Building, 2135 S Ammon Road, and will include a flag raising ceremony, speeches, and patriotic songs. All are welcome, but seating is limited."

Light the Community - 10 p.m. in Ammon. "*The exact location will not be disclosed in order to maintain social distancing. The city MAY, however, disclose a general area as we get closer to the event.* Sandhill Media will be broadcasting for the firework show (100.7 and Caliente)! Make sure to tune in!" More HERE.

ISLAND PARK

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Independence Day at Harriman State Park - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harriman State Park of Idaho (3489 Green Canyon Rd, Island Park) - "Join us in celebrating a beautiful part of our nation, The Railroad Ranch, by accompanying rangers on hourly guided hikes and historical tours. Come learn about Harriman State Park's beautiful natural & cultural resources and ways you can help protect it for future generations. Guided Hikes Agenda: Meet at the Ranchview Group Shelter (Maximum 10 people per group) Hike #1- 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Hike #2- 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Hike #3- 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. Historic Tours: 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Meet at the Jones House" More HERE.

- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harriman State Park of Idaho (3489 Green Canyon Rd, Island Park) - "Join us in celebrating a beautiful part of our nation, The Railroad Ranch, by accompanying rangers on hourly guided hikes and historical tours. Come learn about Harriman State Park's beautiful natural & cultural resources and ways you can help protect it for future generations.

JACKSON

SATURDAY, JULY 4

There will be 3 fireworks celebrations in the valley this year all which will begin at 10:00 p.m. on July 4th. Base of Snow King Mountain in Jackson - 10:00 pm "Residents and guests are encouraged to watch from their homes or from their cars. In an effort to reduce the potential of large social gatherings and to encourage safe social distancing, please note that the baseball fields and parking lot at the base of Snow King will be closed from 8:00pm - 10:00pm. Please note that due to COVID we are not allowing viewing from the Snow King ball field this year. Please obey all closures." Base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village - 10:00 p.m. - "Spectators are asked to view from their cars or to keep social distancing protocols in place. Guests are asked to obey all closures and fenced areas." Stilson Transit Center in Wilson - 10:00 p.m. - "Spectators are asked to view from their cars or to keep social distancing protocols in place. Guests are asked to obey all closures and fenced areas. Parking spaces will be limited at Stilson, and there will be no public restrooms available." More HERE.



SPENCER

SATURDAY, JULY 4

"Parade at 1 p.m. Live music featuring Roadkill from 11 to 7…Car truck and bike show. No entry fee."

