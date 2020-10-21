Chubbuck Elementary School to host virtual Halloween parade

Holidays

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — Instead of canceling Chubbuck Elementary School’s annual Halloween parade, Chubbuck’s school staff and administrators decided to find a new way to celebrate the holiday by hosting a virtual parade using Facebook Live.

“This year, it has been more important than ever for us to include parents and families in our school community," Principal A.J. Watson said. "With most other activities being canceled and limited opportunities for parents to visit school, hosting a virtual Halloween parade provided us with a creative solution to continue this tradition in a manner that still involves our learners and their families.”

Like the third grade learners she teaches, Korbie Vaughan gets excited for Halloween every year.

“With everything else going on around us, it is important for our learners to have something positive to look forward to and a sense of normalcy," she said. "Our Chubbuck family is phenomenal at thinking outside the box and making things work despite challenges around us. We hold tight to our traditions and our learners look forward to these fun activities that create lasting memories.”

The virtual event will be held on Friday, October 30 and will be livestreamed via Facebook beginning at 8:30 a.m.