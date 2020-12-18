Idaho Public Television to broadcast 2019 BYU-Idaho Christmas concert

Holidays

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — In celebration of the Christmas season, Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2019 performance of “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” will be broadcast across the state on Idaho Public Television (IdahoPTV).

A 60-minute edited version of the concert will air on both Tuesday, December 22, at 7:00 p.m. MST and Friday, December 25, at 9:30 p.m. MST.

“We are delighted to once again share BYU-Idaho’s annual Christmas tradition with the entire state, especially as we are unable to gather for a live performance this year,” BYU-Idaho Media Relations Manager Brett Crandall said. “We hope as viewers tune into this program, BYU-Idaho can help spread the spirit of Christmas into their homes.”

The 2019 concert features special guest Frederica von Stade alongside the Sonos Handbell ensemble and the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir, Vocal Union, Men’s and Women’s Choirs, and dancers from the College of Performing and Visual Arts.

Frederica von Stade is a six-time Grammy nominee and internationally acclaimed opera star. Von Stade has performed with acclaimed organizations throughout the world and the United States such as the Paris Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, the London Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, and more.

Sonos Handbell Ensemble uses their collective 100 years of experience to captivate audiences throughout the world by turning several independent bells into one fluid instrument and musical piece. Sonos’ has premiered pieces in operas, symphonies, and produced original handbell works.