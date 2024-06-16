Kayaker goes missing at Jackson Lake



GRAND TETON (KIFI)-Grand Teton National Park rangers are asking the public for assistance in locating a kayaker missing on Jackson Lake since yesterday.

Rangers are attempting to locate a 43-year-old male from St Paul, MN who was last seen kayaking on Jackson Lake with a friend on Saturday, June 15. The two individuals departed Colter Bay around midday with an intended destination of Waterfalls Canyon on the west shore of Jackson Lake. After losing sight of the missing person at approximately 2 p.m., the missing person’s friend attempted to return to Colter Bay but was unable to do so due to high winds (gusts were up to 25 mph, with water temperatures of less than 45 degrees), and instead landed at Leeks Marina where he reported the situation.



Grand Teton National Park rangers commenced a search by boat and the Teton County Search and Rescue helicopter. At around 8 p.m. they located the missing person’s Oru folding kayak, paddle, and dry bag floating off of Moose Island.



The search for the missing person continues this morning by water, on the ground with a focus on Moose Island and by air.



The missing person was last seen wearing a red ball cap with the NASA Kennedy Space Center logo, a blue t-shirt, and black shorts. He was not wearing a personal floatation device (PFD).



Anyone who may have seen the missing person or his possible belongings is urged to contact the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at (307) 739-3301.

(This story is from a Grand Teton National Park facebook post)