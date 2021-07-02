Tips to help plan for and enjoy the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration Fireworks show

Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police members are among the thousands of Idahoans getting ready for the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls Saturday, July 3.

Now in its 28th year, the huge display of fireworks will again take place at the Snake River Landing along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Loop.

While the celebration honors veterans, soldiers and their families, for ISP, the celebration also means making sure those attending get to and from the celebration safely.

ISP is working with our partners at the Idaho Transportation Department, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the City of Idaho Falls Public Works on the safe management of traffic for the fireworks event.

A large number of people are expected to attend and enjoy the fireworks. For that reason, those attending are urged to be aware of the following:

Plan to arrive early and expect a large volume of traffic.

-Park only in designated areas. Those parking outside designated areas, for emergency vehicle access and the safety of others, risk being cited or towed.

Drivers: watch for a large number of pedestrians, including families and young children.

Expect road closures to begin approximately 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Traffic management will be fluid depending on the crowd size and road congestion.

Pack Your Patience! Plan for large crowds and expect delays. Parking and traffic congestion are only because so many members of our community are excited to be part of this patriotic celebration. Planning and patience will go a long way toward keeping the event safe and enjoyable.

You can view the full schedule of the day's events HERE and an event map and parking HERE.