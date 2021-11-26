Governor and First Lady Gordon to host Hanukkah Ceremony

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie will host and take part in a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the State Capitol Building in Cheyenne on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Members of the Jewish communities across Wyoming are expected to gather and participate in this celebration that begins at 11:15 a.m. In addition, many elected leaders are expected to attend.

The event is sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming, with the participation of Jewish communities throughout Wyoming, including Casper, Jackson, and Laramie. Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn, Director of the Chabad Jewish Center, will conduct the ceremony.

“The lighting of the menorah at the State Capitol Building is a wonderful symbol of the religious diversity that is the hallmark of Wyoming and of this great country,” Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn said. “We are honored that Governor and First Lady have chosen to host this celebration, a tradition of both Republican and Democrat Governor’s in Wyoming for the past fourteen years”.

The ceremony is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign, an initiative launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973. The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday — publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle.

Hanukkah music will be performed by the Cheyenne Youth Symphony.