BYU-Idaho to air “Let the Light In” collection on Idaho Public Television

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Brigham Young University-Idaho presents “Let the Light In,” a collection of some of the best performances from the university’s past Christmas concerts, on Idaho Public Television (IdahoPTV) this holiday season.

In lieu of the university’s traditional Christmas event featuring live performances by BYU-Idaho students and guest artists, the university is sharing a 60-minute compilation of past Christmas performances with the community. The program will air on both Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 8:00 p.m. MST and Saturday, Dec. 18, at 5:00 p.m. MST.

“Although we were not able to hold A BYU-Idaho Christmas in person, we are delighted to still share the music created by our talented students and guest artists with the entire state,” University Public Affairs Director Brett Crandall said. “We hope as the people of Idaho tune into this program, viewers will feel the love of God at this time of year. We look forward to resuming our annual A BYU-Idaho Christmas tradition again in 2022.”

You can also enjoy watching or listening to another collection of favorite past Christmas performances featuring BYU-Idaho students at go.byui.edu/christmas.