Chubbuck Holiday Light Contest winners announced

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual City of Chubbuck Holiday Light Contest winners have been announced.

The overall winner of this year’s contest was 5070 Pleasant View. The city said they have a huge tree all wrapped in lights that light up the entire street, and the larger bushes, trees and pillars are all wrapped very precisely. They said the windows and roofline are outlined perfectly, and it is all very neat and very nicely done.

This year, the award for People’s Choice was given to 382 Lavendar. The city said this is a small, animated pixel display that is new this year and fun to watch. This award is voted for and chosen via an online survey posted on the City of Chubbuck’s social media and has taken the place of the Mayor’s Choice award this year.

The other category winners are:

Best Commercial Display- Idaho Central Credit Union

Griswold Award- 201 Henry

Best Animation- 1389 Sawtooth

Most Traditional- 4962 Rose

Most Colorful- 4633 Phasimeroi

Best Small Display- 617 Dell

Spirit of the Season – 755 Callie

Spirit of the Season- 5006 Liberty

People's Choice- 382 Lavender

New this year, the city wanted to give special recognition to a specific street or neighborhood that is exceptionally decorated. The winner this year is Boyd, Jake, & Hiram streets just off Chubbuck Road. Nearly every house is decorated.

Because the city wanted to include as many people as possible in the contest, including those who have not won awards in the past, they have two additional categories of houses that deserve recognition, even though they will not get a physical award in their yard. Santa’s Favorites- These are houses that are above and beyond the typical Christmas Display and include many of the houses that win awards every year. Even though these houses did not get an award, they still deserve recognition.

1105 Sawtooth

5745 Sorrell

985 Boyd

4951 Cole St

5038 Camden

637 Canal

433 Roanoke

850 Harold

Again this year, the city expanded its judge's pool and had more than 15 judges out and about checking out the displays.