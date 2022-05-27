Second annual Broulim’s veterans Memorial Day breakfast

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Veterans and active duty military members are being recognized in Ammon.

For the second year in a row, Broulim's hosted a memorial day breakfast Friday morning.

It started at 6:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony.

City leaders and others shared some messages as breakfast was being served.

The Broulim's in Rigby will be hosting a service and breakfast for veterans and active military Saturday morning. That will go from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.