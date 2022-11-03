Christmas tree permits are available for purchase

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase online through recreation.gov until Dec. 31.

Details regarding designated cutting areas, dates and height restrictions may be found online at recreation.gov. Last year, the Forest sold 8,732 permits and over 30% were from online sales.

“For every tree that is found, cut and carried home as a holiday fixture, a new story is created,” said USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “These stories become the precious memories that create traditions worth carrying on for generations and further connect families with their local forests.”

To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Caribou-Targhee

National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-toknow information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.

Permits are $15 for trees up to 20 feet tall and limited to one per household. An additional fee is applied

when utilizing recreation.gov. Permits are still available through local ranger district offices and participating vendor locations. Call ahead for the options available. Working with external vendors allows the Forest to offer permits during weekend and evening hours. Most Forest Service offices are closed on federal holidays and weekends.

Vendor locations, as well as safety tips and how to properly care for your tree can be found HERE.

“A common question we get is, where does the fee money go?” said Tom Silvey, Timber Program Manager. “A portion of the permit fee's goes towards soliciting additional vendors to make obtaining a permit more convenient, increasing staffing during peak use periods to better assist with information and directions, increasing compliance patrols and checks to ensure fairness for permit purchasers, securities, and safety to the public and other functions and support.”

Many Forest roads are subject to seasonal closures. Know where you can go by downloading your free

Motorized Vehicle Use Map at www.fs.usda.gov/ctnf and adhere to the Christmas tree cutting guidelines and maps.

The Every Kid Outdoors provides one free Christmas Tree permit to any fourth grader who presents a valid Every Kid Outdoor pass. Please keep in mind this offer can only be validated through the local Forest Service and recreation.gov site. Vendors are unable to provide free passes. The Every Kid in a Park initiative allows fourth graders to go to the Every Kid in the Park web site and obtain a pass for free entry for them and their families to more than 2,000 federally managed lands and waters for an entire year starting September 1, 2021.

For more information on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/ctnf or reach us at 208-557-5900.