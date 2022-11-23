Skip to Content
Pocatello sanitation collection to be delayed due to Thanksgiving

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaves will not be picked up Thursday, Nov. 24. Residents with a Thursday pickup are asked to place their autocarts, as well as leaves that have been placed in compostable bags, out for pick up Friday by 7 a.m. Residents with a Friday pickup are asked to place their autocarts and compostable bags out Saturday by 7 a.m. The schedule change will not affect pickups earlier in the week.

The Sanitation Department will resume its regular pickup schedule beginning Monday, Nov. 28.

Officials would also like to remind residents that the Bannock County Landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving.

