Skip to Content
Holidays
By
today at 9:47 AM
Published 10:51 AM

Valentines wanted for seniors

?????????????????????????????????????????
Virginia L. | Flickr
?????????????????????????????????????????

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – JustServe Idaho Falls is looking for those who want to share the love this Valentine's Day season. For a third year, the service group works to create and deliver Valentine cards to local senior citizens.

Schools, church groups and locals are encouraged to join JustServe in creating and making cards.

Those interested in making a card can follow the organizations "Heart to Heart" template, or get creative and create some of their own.

Drop off bins are located at Senior Solutions at 2296 N Yellowstone Hwy #301 both inside and outside. Cards can be dropped off from now until Feb. 8.

For more information, head to JustServe's website.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays
Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a reporter and weekend anchor for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content