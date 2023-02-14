Harsh winter impacts local florists on Valentine’s Day

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - This winter has given us lots of snow, and while it can mean lots of fun in the snow, it has impacted local florists in their preparations for Valentine's day.

The snowy weather has impacted the amount of flowers some florists were able to bring in making it harder on the arrangements that many love-struck couples are hoping to find.

Tuesday's snow has also impacted some fo the delivery for some of the florists as the roads have started to become slick due to the increased amounts of snow.

Despite the challenges of the day, many of our local florists are pressing on as they stay busy on this year's Valentine's day.