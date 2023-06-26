AAA predicts record 4th of July travel

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In a fitting reflection of the holiday, Independence Day travel will take off like a rocket this year, setting new records in the process.

According to AAA, 50.7 million Americans will take a vacation over the 4th of July weekend, including 291,000 Idahoans. That’s an increase of two million people from a year ago, and the most since AAA began tracking data for the holiday.

The Independence Day travel period is defined as Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4.

“Inflation and the possibility of a global recession weigh on everyone’s mind, but people are bound and determined to live their lives, even if the economic picture is blurry,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “Our projections show record travel for the holiday with unprecedented numbers on the road and in the air. It’s going to be a very busy weekend.”

AAA says that the best times to travel by car are Thursday and Saturday before noon, before 10:00 AM on Friday, and before 2:00 PM on July 5 for the return. The worst times to travel are Thursday afternoon and from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Friday, with heavy traffic expected as vacationers share the road with the evening commute. Minimal traffic is expected on Sunday and Monday.

“For those who have the ability to work remotely, it may make sense to travel to your destination early or stay for a few extra days – we’re seeing more of a blending of leisure and business lately,” Conde said. “That could help you avoid some headaches on the road or at the airport.”

According to AAA booking data, this year’s Top Ten Independence Day destinations are:

Anaheim, CA Las Vegas, NV Yellowstone/Grand Teton National Park Salt Lake City, UT Reno, NV Oregon Coast Orlando, FL Northern California Seattle, WA Glacier National Park, MT

Car travel accelerates, air travel soars and other travel modes surge

As usual, most travelers will go by car, with more than 85% opting for the flexibility of a road trip. There will be more than 43 million people on the highways and byways, an increase of one million from the previous year and a new record for this travel mode on the Independence Day weekend.

Another record-setting category is air travel, which is expected to increase by 11% this year as more than four million Americans fly to their destination to maximize their time for fun and fireworks. That’s nearly half a million additional people taking to the skies than a year ago. Airplanes may be crowded, as some airlines are opting for fewer flights with bigger planes.

Travel by other modes (cruise, bus, and rail) is also growing, and has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels. 3.4 million Americans will take a trip using one of these options, a 24% jump over last year.

“We always say that one of the most important things you can bring on a holiday vacation is your patience,” Conde said. “Regardless of how you go, that will ring especially true this year.”

Hotel, airfare, and rental car rate info

Independence Day travelers may find some deals this year. According to AAA research, the lowest prices for AAA Two and Three Diamond hotels at the most popular destinations are running about 5% cheaper than a year ago, while the lowest airfares are just 2% higher than a year ago.

Good savings are also possible with rental cars – the lowest rates are about 18% less than a year ago as rental car inventories rebound from a global semiconductor chip shortage.

National Parks again a travel hotspot

Last year, the top ten busiest national parks were Great Smoky Mountains, Grand Canyon, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree, Cuyahoga Valley, and Glacier.

“If you’re heading to a National Park, arrive early and make any reservations that you need well in advance,” Conde said. “At some of the most iconic locations, you could see some wait times.”

Pump prices fluctuate – but better than last year

Gasoline is the life blood of most road trips, and cheaper pump prices are making a road trip an easier decision this year.

Today, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.97 per gallon, which is the same as a week ago and 14 cents more than a month ago, but $1.24 less than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.57 per gallon, which is also the same as a week ago and a month ago, but $1.33 less than a year ago. Prices are expanded to ramp up for the holiday.

AAA members can use the AAA mobile app to find the location of the cheapest fuel in their area, as well as the location of electric vehicle charging stations. A list of hotels with EV charging capability can also be found online in AAA’s digital TourBooks.

AAA to the rescue

AAA predicts it will respond to more than 393,000 requests for emergency road service over the 4th of July holiday, including more than 700 calls for assistance in the Gem State. While nearly half will be towed to a repair shop, others, such as dead batteries, lockouts, and flat tires, may be prevented through a pre-trip inspection from a trusted mechanic. For a list of AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities, visit AAA.com/autorepair.

“If you consistently have oil changes and other services completed at the same location, you may be able to take advantage of a fluid top-off policy before you hit the road,” Conde said. “It’s also a good idea to double-check your route for other issues, such as wildfires.”

AAA recommends bringing an emergency kit, complete with first-aid supplies, a flashlight with extra batteries, water and snacks for people and pets, flares or reflectors, and basic tools.

“Of course, a good safety plan also extends to protecting your home and belongings,” Conde said. “Use a timer to regularly water your grass and post your vacation photos on social media after you return. That will reduce the chances of a break-in while you’re enjoying some quality time with family and friends.”