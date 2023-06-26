Walk Idaho Falls’ Fourth of July parade with JustServe

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – JustServe, a local service organization, is looking for more participants to help with and walk in Idaho Falls' Fourth of July Parade.

Right now, they are looking for volunteers to help set up stage and manage, take down, pick up manure and simply walk in the parade holding banners and passing out fliers.

They're hoping the community and more local teens will get involved this year.

Those who participate will get their own free t-shirt to wear in the parade.

JustServe also has other ways for the community to get involved in service this summer both through volunteering and donations. A list of local services projects can be found HERE.