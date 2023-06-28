2023 Independence Day celebration events
Below are the 2023 Independence Day events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, share it with us at https://www.localnews8.com/share, and we will update this page as soon as possible.
BLACKFOOT
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
- Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relays - 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Eastern Idaho State Fair - "It’s Ranch Rodeo Time! Come and enjoy the fun this Fourth of July weekend! Free concert Friday night with paid entry. Fireworks Saturday night. Buy tickets at the gate or online at blackfootranchrodeo.com" More HERE.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
- Celebrate Blackfoot : Liberty Fireworks Celebration - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Jensen Grove Park - "Activities and events for all ages with be rolling throughout the weekend, ensuring a fun-filled experience for everyone. From thrilling snowmobile water races and games to live performances and delicious food, there's something for everyone to enjoy! The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be our AMAZING firework show! Get ready to be mesmerized as the night sky comes alive with a spectacular display of colors and lights. It's a show you don't want to miss! Tune in to the synchronized Liberty Celebration soundtrack live on THE WOLF 96.1 & 102.1. Best of all, entry to this event is FREE! So gather your friends and family and join us at Jensen Grove for an unforgettable celebration." More HERE.
RIGBY
SATURDAY, JULY 1
- Independence Day Celebration at Jefferson County Lake - 9 a.m. at Jefferson County Lake
- Gates will open to the public at 9:00 AM. If you set up your belongings before that they will be taken down and you can pick them up at the Camp host's RV.
- Bring cash $6.00 for those coming in that haven't yet bought an Annual Pass yet.
- We do take cards (except American Express) the charge is $7.00
- The gates at the booth on the 1st will both be ENTRANCE gates. PLEASE exercise patients when checking in our staff will be working hard to get you checked through in a timely manner...BE NICE!
- To EXIT the park you will be going through the overflow parking lot. Signs will be posted to help direct you as well as staff.
- If you are walking into our celebration, the gate to the overflow parking lot will be where you enter (signs will be posted) the cost is $6.00 for 6-7 people.
- Because of the amount of people coming into the event that day there be NO grills (charcoal or gas) in the main park/beach area, also no trailers (utility or other types) will be l allowed through the gates that day.
- When parking there will be staff to direct you to areas you can park.
- We have some yummy food vendors and fun Craft/Trinket vendors available.
- Our lake is definitely still filling and hopefully be all but full by our Celebration...
- Our MC is Marv Hepworth from Sandhill Media KUPI 99.1 & 99.5 -- to listen to the program that goes with the fireworks those are the stations you'll need to tune into!
- There will be ALOT of people that day and where all the Vendors, playground, main beach areas are there is a NO DOGS ordinance in place. So leave your fur babies home or plan on staying out of the main areas of the event with them.
- The weather looks like its going to be awesome! Bring sunscreen and enjoy the beautiful day! Sun, green grass, water, and fireworks what more can you ask for on a celebration of our freedom? Can't hardly wait for our Celebration... just a few more things to get done and it'll be here before we know it!
- Please pick up after yourselves, and others...we so appreciate all the help we do have during the day and at the end of the fireworks in helping us clean up. You have no idea how long it would and does take for us to do this alone." More HERE.
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- Flag Tournament! at 8 a.m. at the Jefferson Hills Golf Course - "Flag Tournament on the 4th of July! Must have USGA GHIN Handicap. Pick your 4 some. Pick your Tee Time. Tee Times at 10 minute intervals. Call the Pro Shop for your time. 208-745- 6492. $45 plus Green Fees." More HERE.
IDAHO FALLS
SATURDAY, JULY 1
- Chukars Specialty Independence Day Jersey Nights - 7 p.m. at Melaleuca Field - "2 DAY EVENT! Come Join Our Lithia Ford Idaho Falls Team proudly support our Local Idaho Falls Chukars! With a Double Whammy 2 night event…Specialty Jersey Night’s The Chukars Against The Ogden Raptors! It’s sure to be a Fun Time, Stop by the Dealership front reception desk and pick up your Free Tickets for Both Saturday the 1st of July and Sunday the 2nd of July Games." More HERE.
SUNDAY, JULY 2
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- Liberty on Parade - 9 a.m. - The parade will start at Idaho Falls High School and end at Tautphaus Park. - More HERE.
- Riverfest - 11 a.m. at Snake River Landing. More HERE.
- Bandits' Fourth of July Game Sponsored by Tadd Jenkins - 2 p.m. at Melaleuca Stadium - "What’s more American than baseball?? The 50 year tradition continues at Melalueca Field!! The Idaho Falls Bandits will be hosting the Upper Valley Bulldogs in a Patriotic Baseball Showdown the FOURTH OF JULY starting at 2:00pm sponsored by Tadd Jenkins Auto!!! Preorder your tickets now by Venmo @post56bandits (verification number 3033) and your name will be on a will call list! We are limiting it to the first 750 spectators so get your tickets now!! Preordered tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for kids. Tickets will be $8 at the gate on game day!!" More HERE.
- Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks display - 10:03 p.m. at Snake River Landing. More HERE.
FORT HALL
MONDAY, JULY 3
- Treaty Day Firework Show - At Dusk at the Fort Hall Fairgrounds."Tune your radio to “THE STAR” on 98.1 FM or 98.5 FM | KGTM for a live broadcast for the Fireworks Show!" More HERE.
GRAND TETON
MONDAY, JULY 3
- 4th of July Grand Teton National Park - Public All Day Tour 8hrs - at Grand Teton National Park - "On this Grand Teton day trip from Jackson Hole, experience one of America’s most astounding landscapes from the comfort of a coach vehicle." More HERE.
AMMON
MONDAY, JULY 3
- Thousand Lights Fireworks Celebration - 10 p.m. over the City of Ammon - "Enjoy from your own backyard! Join us for a specular display as we celebrate Independence Day. For live broadcast, tune into 99 KUPI, Arrow 107.1, and Caliente 100.3, 103.7, and 104.5. Food vendors will be at McCowin Park." More HERE.
REXBURG
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- Party in the Park - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Party in the Park is located at Porter Park. There will be multiple vendors, food, activites, and performances.
- Flag Raising - 9:30 a.m. - The Flag Raising is at the Courthouse
- Main Street Mile 9:45 a.m. at Smith Park - "The Main Street Mile will start on the Southwest corner of Smith Park at 9:45am on July 4th!Registration is only $4 when you sign-up here: https://www.raceentry.com/.../main-street-mile/2023/register" More HERE.
- 4th of July Parade in Rexburg 10 a.m. -The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Below is this year’s route. The parade will also be available for live stream HERE.
- Rexburg 4th of July Fireworks Show - "The City Fireworks will be launched from three different locations simultaneously to allow for viewing from home! They will begin the fireworks at dusk." More HERE.
POCATELLO
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- Pocatello's Independence Day Parade - at 9:30 a.m. at Historic Downtown Pocatello (435 W. Center Street) - "Celebrate America at the Pocatello 4th of July Parade! The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. The route goes down Main Street through Historic Downtown Pocatello." More HERE.
- Bannock County Independence Day Celebration - 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center - "The annual Bannock County Independence Day Celebration is an exciting, fun-filled, and patriotic party for the whole family." More HERE.
- Live Music throughout the event (more details to be announced soon)
- Noon - 3 p.m. | Beach Party @ the Portneuf Wellness Complex featuring DJ Adrian
- 1 - 6 p.m. | Petting Zoo sponsored by McDonalds @ soccer fields
- 3 - 5 p.m. | Car Show sponsored by Toyota @ Championship Field featuring DJ Adrian
- 10 p.m. | Drone Show sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union
- 10:15 p.m. | Fireworks Show sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center
SODA SPRINGS
SATURDAY, JULY 1
- Soda Springs Library, Friends of Library Annual Book Sale, bake sale, and plant sale. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Soda Springs Library.
- Foam in the Park - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at City Park.
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- Soda Springs Library, Friends of Library Annual Book Sale, bake sale, and plant sale. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Soda Springs Library.
- Octagon Park, Rotary Club's 5K FUN RUN/WALK, and registration 6:30 AM to 7:15 AM, Run starts at 7:30; fee $20 until morning of race and a $5 fee may be included with no promise of a race day shirt; Information for signups will be available soon!!
- 7-9:30 AM…….. City Park, Lions Club Breakfast, S7 adults, $4.00 children 6-12, under 6 free.
- 9:40 AM.Chevron station start, KID'S MILE a fun run for ages 12 and under, no registration or fee required, those under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. More Information at the City Hall. Sponsored by Ireland Bank
- 10:00 AM - Highway 30, Traditional JULY 4* PARADE, Theme: "SMALL TOWN SPIRIT." Grand Marshals: Ron and Connie Nichols. Parade starts by Dave's Tackle, lineup at Presbyterian Church. Registration forms at City Hall or contact Amanda Larsen: 307-679-6193! Road Apple Roulette-Parade course marked off in grids, tickets have corresponding numbers, winners based go where horses drop "apples". Don't need to be present to win. Winners will be announced before fireworks. Buy tickets from any Rotarian, Caribou Memorial Hospital and Clinics, and various local businesses. 1 ticket for $5 or 5 for $20. Big prizes include $1,000 cash from ITAFOS Husky 1/North Dry Ridge Project; 5350 worth of garden products from Bayer and Caribou Jack's; five $200 gift certificates from Lallatin Food Town; $150 gift certificate from Broulims; three $50 gift certificate from Patterson Quick Stop, and a 36" Blackstone Griddle from Caribou Medical Center.
- After the Parade-City Park, Free Carnival, bounce houses, 4/4 volleyball, 3/3 basketball, and Corn Hole Tournament; $20 per team.
- 6 PM - Team at registration; concessions and booths. To register for a concession or booth ($25 fee), first-come, first-served, call Allan Skinner at 208-251-4836.
- 6 p.m. - Kelly Park playing fields. Come hang out and relax, may want to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and bug spray.
- 8 PM.Kelly Park, Listen to free, live music entertainment by Cherry Peak Resort!
- 10 PM. Kelly Park, SPECTACULAR FIREWORKS, free entrance to Kelly Park, donations gratefully accepted.
MENAN
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- 7:00 a.m. 3 on 3 Basketball - Registration on July 4th at 6:30 am at the basketball courts at the Menan City Park
- 7:30 a.m. Flag Raising
- 8:00 a.m. 5k - Registration at 7:00 at the Menan Firestation - $5 fee per person, or $20 per person including Tshirt
- 7:00-10:00 a.m. Breakfast - $5/person or $20/immediate family
- 10:00 a.m. Booths
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Car Show - Charitable Donation fee of $20 per vehicle
- 11:30 a.m.- Parade - Registration is required.
- 1:00 p.m. -Kids Races
- 4:00 p.m. -Duck Race
- DARK- Fireworks More HERE.
ISLAND PARK
MONDAY, JULY 4
- Lakeside Lodge Firework Show - 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. More HERE.
JACKSON
MONDAY, JULY 3
- Concerts on the Commons - 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s The Tram (3265 West Village Drive, Teton Village, WY 83025) "Enjoy Free live music on July 3rd and 4th in Teton Village before two nights of Fireworks! Zoso and DGS will take the stage on the 3rd, and Head for the Hills and local favorite, Strumbucket, will play on the 4th. Music will begin at 6pm both evenings and fireworks will start at 10pm. Concerts on the Commons is presented by Teton Village Association." More HERE.
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- 4th of July Street Breakfast - 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Deloney Street, north side of the Town Square. "Come for breakfast before the July 4th Parade. The Jackson Hole Lions Club will be cooking up a special breakfast for the community on Tuesday, July 4th. You can smell the sausages and eggs cooking and see the stacks of pancakes covered in butter and syrup. Come and enjoy breakfast, bring your entire family. Enjoy a cup of coffee while sharing conversation with friends before you head over to the parade. Music provided by the Community Band. The event will be on Deloney Street, north side of the Town Square. Breakfast is served between 8:00 and 11:00. Kids under 4 are free, ages 4 to 7 is $7.00, 8 to adult is $15." More HERE.
- 4th of July Parade - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce - "The 4th of July Parade presented by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is a spectacular celebration of patriotism and community spirit. Colorful floats, musical performers, and joyful participants fill the streets, creating an atmosphere of excitement and Western pride. Join us on the parade route along Glenwood St. and Broadway Ave. right past the Jackson Town Square." More HERE.
- Patriotic Pops - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Center for the Arts (265 S Cache St, Jackson, WY) - "The Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra performs patriotic favorites outdoors for an Independence Day to remember! Broadway vocalists (and married couple) Nikki Renée Daniels and Jeff Kready join the orchestra for this family-friendly event. The program includes patriotic favorites (America the Beautiful, Armed Forces Medley, God Bless America) and music by John Williams, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, Leonard Cohen and more.Lawn seats are free and open to the public. Reserved seats – $35/$50 adults; $15 children/students." More HERE.
- 4th of July Fireworks at Snow King Mountain - 9:30 p.m. at Snow King Mountain Resort - "As the sun sets, around 9:30 pm, be dazzled by a breathtaking fireworks display that illuminates the night sky over Snow King Mountain, creating lasting memories for all. Local band Sghetti will be jamming at the base of the Snow King Gondola prior to the fireworks. Food trucks, local craft brews, and other beverages will be on hand for the celebration. Festivities at Snow King Mountain take place from 7 pm - 10 pm." More HERE.
VICTOR
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- City of Victor's Annual July 4th Celebration - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Victor City Park - "The City of Victor will be hosting the Annual July 4th Celebration on Tuesday July 4th."
- 7:00 am-9:30am: Flag Ceremony and Breakfast- Victor City Park. The Lone Wolf Wrestling Club (Teton Wrestlers) will be hosting this fundraiser.
- 8:00 am: The 4th of July Mile &5K- Race registration will be located at the Kotler Ice Rink parking lot before the event. This event is hosted by The Teton High School Track Team. (Line up at 7:30am)
- 10:30am: City of Victor's Annual Parade- (Line up on Elm Street at 8:30am).
- 10:00 am-6:00 pm: Art Fair in Victor City Park- This Event will run July 2nd through July 4th.
- More HERE.
LAVA HOT SPRINGS
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- Lava 4th of July Fireworks & Duck Race - at 8 p.m. at Lava Hot Springs Senior Community Center - "Lava Hot Springs presents a spectacular fireworks show and Great American Duck Race. Buy your ducks to support the fireworks and you may win a prize!
- Grand Prize $500.00
- 1st Runner Up $250.00
- 2nd Runner Up $100.00
- Buy tickets on https://lavahotsprings.org/event/fireworks/" More HERE.
INKOM
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- Classy Car Show - 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Inkom City Park - "Inkom 4th of July Car Show! Tuesday, July 4th 9am-1230pm. Shine up those beauties and join us! Share with your friends! No charge to enter. (Donations accepted) No pre-registration required. Drive in registration starting at 8am - secure your spot before the parade!" More HERE.
DRIGGS
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
- Teton Valley Rodeo - Jun 16 through August 18 - 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1413 Idaho 33, 1413 ID-33, Driggs, Idaho - "When visiting the West – or even if you live here – catching a summer rodeo is a must-do, and there’s no better place to embrace your inner cowboy or cowgirl than at the Teton Valley Rodeo." More HERE.
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- Teton Valley Rodeo - Jun 16 through August 18 - 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1413 Idaho 33, 1413 ID-33, Driggs, Idaho - "Nothing more American than rodeo on the 4th of July! We would love it if you choose to spend your fourth with us! Slammed packed family fun and rodeo entertainment! More HERE.
MALAD
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- Malad Independence Day - "Street Dance on Main Street, Cannonade, Fun Run, 2 Parades, Shoot Out, Kids Races, Malad’s Got Talent Finals, Big Wow Band Clint Budge and Fireworks at the fair grounds." More HERE.
AFTON
SATURDAY, JULY 1
- Annual 4th of July Breakfast - 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Broulim's Afton - "Start your Independence Day celebrations early with breakfast. Gather your friends, family, and neighbors for a morning filled with fluffy pancakes!But that's not all! As you enjoy your breakfast, make sure to keep an eye out for an exciting visit from our local fire department. They'll be bringing a fire truck for everyone to see. The fire department is also raising donations to support their cause, so your contribution will make a difference in our community." More HERE.
RUPERT
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
- "Christmas in July Breakfast"- 6:00am - 10:00am
- Food Booths ~ 11:00am
- "Sounds of Freedom" in the Park ~ 6:00pm
- Featured Performer: "Drive": ~ 7:30pm
- Fireworks Display by Rupert City Fire & Rescue ~ 10:15pm
- July 1st:
SATURDAY, JULY 1
- Firecracker 5k/10k Walk/Run 40k Bike Ride at East Minico ~ 8:00am
- Food Booths ~ 11:00am
- "7th Annual Mutton Bustin" at the Minidoka Co Fairgrounds ~ 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- "Sounds of Freedom" in the Park ~ 6:00pm
- Featured Performer: "Timeless" ~ 7:30pm
SUNDAY, JULY 2
- Food Booths ~ 11:00am
- "Sounds of Freedom" in the Park ~ 6:00pm
- Featured Performer: "Soul Patch" ~ 7:30pm
MONDAY, JULY 3
- Food Booths ~ 11:00am
- "Patriotic Program" in the Park ~ 6:00pm
- Featured Performer: "Kimberly Roads" ~ 7:30pm
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- Food Booths ~ 11:00am
- 4th of July Parade - 11:00am MORE HERE.
THAYNE
TUESDAY, JULY 4
- Town of Thayne 4th of July Fireworks - 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Thayne Rodeo Arena - "JOIN US FOR THE TOWN OF THAYNE 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS TUESDAY, JULY 4TH- 10:00 PM THAYNE RODEO ARENA VISIBLE FROM THE THAYNE PARK THANK YOU TO MID- -VALLEY FIRE DISTRICT FOR PUTTING THE SHOW!" More HERE.