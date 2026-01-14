Junk Removal Expert Gives Tips for National Organize Your House Day

EDITORS' NOTE: To ensure full transparency, Local News 8 notes that business owner Claudy Lavin is married to a member of our reporting team. KIFI provides no formal advertisement or endorsement for Idaho Falls Junk Removal, and this segment was selected purely for informational purposes.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Today is National Organize Your Home Day, and if you're not sure where to start, Local News 8 talked to a local junk disposal expert to give you a few pointers.

Claudy Lavin is the owner of Idaho Falls Junk Removal, and he says a lot of people don't get rid of things, simply because they don't know how. Paint is one example.

“So one of the things you need to do to dispose of paint is got to make sure that it's dried out. So you can either open the can and let it sit out to dry out, or you can use kitty litter so that it helps dry it out. That way we can properly dispose of it at the transfer station,” says Lavin.

But, he reminds us that's not your only option with paint. "If you don't feel like drying out your paint, another thing you can do is donate it to Habitat for Humanity."

I f you have bigger areas in sight, he says tackling big items that take up large real estate can make a big difference--like appliances that no longer work, exercise equipment you're no longer using, or old furniture. Once those are gone, it can really breathe new life into a space.

Claudy's final tip: he says to go room by room, or go by category if you don't know where to start. And, if you feel overwhelmed--call in the professionals--that's what they're there for. He says people don't just enjoy the extra space, but that they often feel like a mental weight has been removed--not just the items themselves.