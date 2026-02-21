Home Improvement Expo draws hundreds to Pocatello’s Mountain View Event Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– This weekend’s Home Improvement Expo in Pocatello was the place to find inspiration if you've been putting off your next house projects. Day two of the expo brought hundreds of patrons through the doors of the Mountain View Event Center, where local vendors showcased products and services designed to upgrade everything from the inside and outside of your home, even aid for when you hurt yourself working on projects.

Local News 8 spoke with several local vendors at the event and asked why events like this are important.

Dave Johnson with Bath Fitter says the expo allows businesses to introduce themselves directly to potential customers.

"It's a way for us to get out and have people see our company, know who we are and explain what we do. It's a great chance to interact with people and find out what their needs might be," Johnson said.

Brenda Capmull of Anthem Broadband says the event provides a great opportunity to show customers that her company is locally owned and operated.

“It’s a really great way to be forward-facing with customers and answer any questions they might have,” Capmull said. “A lot of residential customers don’t know that we’re a local company, so it’s nice to put a face to the name.”

The expo also served as an important platform for newer businesses trying to establish themselves in the community.

Brian and Alicia Nelson of Naughty Pines Woodworking said the event has been a great way to gain exposure.

“We’re a relatively new business here in town, and it’s about getting out in front of people, It’s a good way to do it." Brian said, "Some people aren't on Facebook and social media, so this is a way to get in front of those people."

The event continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving homeowners one more chance to connect with local experts and gather ideas for their next project.