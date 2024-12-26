Pocatello Sanitation offering special holiday pickup for post-Christmas trash

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – To keep up with trash produced during the holidays, the Pocatello Sanitation Department is collecting excess garbage during regularly scheduled pickup windows.

Tom Kirkman, director of Pocatello Public Services, said that every year they prepare for a spike in garbage during the holidays.

"It adds a burden, but that's that's something that we're willing to do," said Kirkman. "We pick up about five tons a day, which isn't a small amount of trash–that's a pretty good amount of weight."

As part of their special holiday pickup, Pocatello Sanitation will use regular garbage trucks to empty cans as normal, but those trucks will be followed by a second truck that will take the extra trash that does not fit in garbage bins.

Pocatello Public Works asks that any excess garbage be left by cans at normally scheduled collection locations. They also request that residents secure extra garbage in a box or bag to make pickup easier for garbage collectors working the holidays.

"We never know what the weather's gonna look like, and if it's a windy day and the stuff's not secured it can blow all over the neighborhood," said Kirkman. "Our guys will go through and clean all that up, but it definitely puts a burden on the crews because they're definitely hustling trying to keep up with that."

Along with special trash pickup, the Sanitation Department is pushing for more recycling this holiday season.

Pocatello Public Works is offering Christmas tree drop off bins at City Hall, Sister City Park, and Rainey Park. They will collect undecorated trees until January 11–the trees will be chipped and used in summer landscaping projects.

Kirkman also said that as homes overflow with excess cardboard, he hopes that people will choose to recycle either through curbside recycling services or by dropping off cardboard at Pocatello's new recycling center at 3034 Garrett Way.

"Our landfills are kind of a finite resource... the less we put in the landfills, the better..." said Kirkman. "If we can recycle that cardboard, not only are we doing something good for the environment, but it's also helping us keep costs down."

For more information on holiday garbage pickup and collection schedule, you can contact Pocatello Sanitation Department at 208-234-6192.