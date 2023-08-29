A hunter’s guide to the 2023-24 hunting season

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - Hunting season in Wyoming is rapidly approaching as it opens Sept. 1 for many of the big game specie, but after a rough winter last year, many of the tags for the smaller of the big game species are limited, or eliminated.

"Some of our big game herds, particularly pronghorn and mule deer Winter south of Jackson, and in southwest Wyoming, where there's typically less snow. And this year they got this past winter, I should say, they had above average snow and below normal temperatures, which is a combination that's for you know, for a significant winter mortality event, which we had both in Mule Deer and Pronghorn and then Pronghorn got a double whammy and that they had a pneumonia outbreak in the Pronghorn herd, that some of those animals come up in summer here in Jackson Hole," Wyoming Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Mark Gocke said.

The pronghorn herd, which often summers in the Jackson area, is also smaller. Gocke describes how they are at about 10% of the usual numbers that summer up in Jackson.

"It's just a small it's just a few hundred animals typically, I think we've counted as high as 700. That segment has been growing over the past years, and that was getting upwards of 700 animals. And like I say, I think we only counted, you know, less than 100 animals this year and just a few fans. And so that's pretty indicative of the type of winter that we saw down where those animals do spend the winter months," Gocke said.

Meaning if you are a pronghorn hunter anywhere in the Jackson, your chances for a harvest are reduced. That doesn't mean there aren't animals out there, just not as many.

"What we've seen too, also a lot of times when we have a bad winter like that, a lot of times hunters will take a break and not even pursue those species if they can get a license. And so that's fair. But we feel like, the amount of licenses that we have provided is adequate to provide, to allow those herds to rebound. So, yeah, it's going to be tough hunting this year for (Mule) deer and pronghorn," Gocke said.

Hunt area 85 for pronghorn season is closed this hunting season.

If you are a mule deer hunter, the situation will be fairly similar. The deer, suffered greatly last winter, and because of that, you can expect shorter hunting seasons for mule deer as well as other restrictions.

"We reduced the season length and we restricted harvest to only bucks that have three points or better just to kind of protect that younger segment of the herd that remains and try and bolster, any kind of growth that we could get this year," Gocke said.

White-tailed deer are already limited in the area.

For the sturdier species such as elk, moose and bison, no big impacts on the hunting season need to be noted.

"We just didn't see the impacts that you see that we saw on deer and Pronghorn from last year's winter. And so, you know those, those seasons are going to stay relatively the same," Gocke said.

Bighorn sheep do have some unique opportunities you wouldn't have otherwise.

"Our sheep at least in the Jackson herd, are doing quite well. And so we are offering some ewe licenses as we did last year, again this year, just to try and keep numbers from getting too high, because when they have gotten as high as they are now, we've we've noticed they suffer like a pneumonia outbreak sometimes," Gocke said.

Mountain goat hunters in the area may have an opportunity.

"We still manage for them down in the Snake River range that spans the border with Idaho. And we're offering a handful of tags there. Hunters usually do well there and are able to get on older age-class bellies. And but when we've had some expansion into the Teton Range, which of course includes Grand Teton National Park and they're not a native species to this area. And so they've been competing with bighorn sheep in the Teton Range. And that's been a concern for us. And so we've hunted the mountain goat population in the Tetons pretty hard the last four or five years now and feel like there's very few there," Gocke continued, "There is still an opportunity for people to get a license and go hunt there without affecting their once in a lifetime, you know, restriction on mountain goats for the rest of the hunting in Wyoming. But there are just very few mountain goats left there. And that's by design because we didn't want them competing with the native bighorn sheep in the Teton Range," Gocke said.

If hunters plan on going opening day, Gocke encourages them to carry bear spray as bears are still very active in many of the regions they will go hunt. He also reminds them to get their harvest out of the forest as quickly as possible.

"We typically see more bear conflicts as hunting season starts just because there are more people out in the bear country and just by sheer numbers of both hunters and an abundance of bears they're going to cross paths and so we certainly recommend people or carry a bear spray when they're out hunting and encourage people to be careful with their food in camp and so forth. Not only do I think about, making those food sources unavailable to bears, like hanging it, you know, and trees and such. But also when you get an animal down, that's a huge bear attractant," Gocke said.

Gocke says there is one way to know if a bear has gotten to your harvest before you.

"If you have to leave the game and overnight come back to that animal, make sure to glass it real good. I always like to leave. Get a good mental picture when you leave it and cover it with pine boughs and so forth, the carcass. And then when you come back, if you should be able to notice if something has changed and or if your carcass happens to be buried, that's what bears like to do, then that a bear has claimed that carcass and is probably still in the area," Gocke said.

He says if a bear has claimed your carcass then report it to a game warden or forest ranger.

If you want more information on the hunting season all over Wyoming you can go here.