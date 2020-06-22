FDA warns pet owners to keep your dog socially distanced

Pets

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The FDA is warning pet owners to keep your dog socially distanced six feet from other pets and owners to avoid catching the coronavirus.

Local Veterinarian Adam Peterson says you don't need to take it to that extreme.

According to the CDC, a small number of pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Peterson and the FDA both explain it is not clear if you can catch COVID-19 from your pet, but they can catch it from you.

"There is zero evidence worldwide that this is something that poses any type of threat to human beings. So, as far as the pets are concerned, I would say just enjoy your pet and enjoy their companionship because sometimes that's the only companionship, you're gonna get," Peterson said.

According to health officials, cats and ferrets are more likely to catch COVID-19 than dogs.

So far dogs have shown no clinical symptoms of the coronavirus but cats will show signs of respiratory issues.