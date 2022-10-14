Pet adoption event set Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Animal Shelter is hosting a pet adoption event with Wackerli Subaru as part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative Saturday.

According to the ASPCA, each year, nearly 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, and our goal is to unite shelter pets in our community with loving homes.

Throughout October, Wackerli Subaru will donate $100 for every animal adopted from Snake River Animal Shelter.

Additionally, adopters at Subaru's Loves Pets Adoption Event will receive a unique Bark Box with many special surprises.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wackerli Subaru, 1050 N Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401.