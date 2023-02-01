Pocatello Animal Shelter half-price dog, puppy, cat, kitten adoptions extended

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Half-priced pet adoptions have been extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (Friends).

During the initial half-priced adoption event, a total of 48 animals were adopted. 27 cats and 21 dogs werre adopted. Currently, 129 animals, 56 cats and 73 dogs, sre looking for their forever homes.

Through Saturday, Feb. 4, Friends will cover 50% of the adoption cost from the City of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for them.

These adoptions are being sponsored by Friends to help with the overflow of cats and dogs on the adoption floor.

Citizens can adopt a cat for $17.50 plus tax, or a kitten (six months old and younger) for $25 plus tax. All adoptions include vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip for permanent identification, and a collar.

Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130+tax and are now $65+tax with the discount. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.