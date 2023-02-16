Free dog coats and sweaters for pet owners

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As cold temperatures stick around awhile, the Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls is helping keep your pets warm.

Similar to the Wall of Warmth, Fido's Fence of Warmth provides free doggy coats for your furry friends.

People are welcome to take a coat to keep their pet warm.

"We just started this program this weekend on Saturday, and I can't believe it," Snake River Animal Shelter director Michelle Ziel-Dingman said. "It is now Wednesday, and half of the codes are already gone. So we definitely know that there was a need out in the community for this. If you'd like to contribute, all you have to do is donate your used coat or sweater or new to the Snake River Aanimal Shelter."