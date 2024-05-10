Half-priced dog and cat licenses from Pocatello Animal Services during May

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - All dogs and cats over the age of three months that reside within the Pocatello city limits must be licensed and have the license tag affixed to their collar at all times.

License fees are half-price during May. Prices are as follows for May:

Non-spayed/non-neutered - $12.50

Spayed/neutered - $7.50

Senior citizen (60+) rate for non-spayed/non-neutered - $9

Senior citizen (60+) rate for spayed/neutered - $2.50

Cats $2.50 (Waived license fee for the first year with purchase of a microchip $21.23 plus tax).

Duplicate/replacement license - $1

Pet licenses are effective June 1 through May 31 of the following year.

A Late License Fee of $5.00 is added to the cost of the License fees after June 1.

To be eligible for the senior citizen rate, residents must be age 60 years and older. To find a location near you where pet licenses are sold or learn more, visit pocatello.gov/151/Dog-Cat-Licenses. Simply visit a location with a valid driver’s license to get your pet a license.

Pet licenses can be purchased at Pocatello Animal Services, Pocatello City Hall (dogs only), McKee’s Feed and Garden Center (dogs only) and veterinarian clinics (check with your veterinarian to see if they sell licenses).

Cat Licenses can only be purchased at the Animal Shelter.

Multiple Animal Housing Permits must also be renewed each year starting in May. The fee is $25 for the first year and $10 each year to renew. The fee goes up to $15 to renew after May 31.

If a person inside the Pocatello city limits has three or more dogs and/or six or more cats, they are required by the City to get a Multiple Animal Housing Permit. The pet owner can pick up an application at the Animal Shelter or can print one HERE.