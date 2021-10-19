When you started turning into your parents….

There's a popular commercial series running that claims "they keep you from becoming your parents"....When did you begin to see yourself acting like your parents? Was it when you started collecting tin foil? When you found yourself waiting on a dial tone on your cell phone? Or when you realized your old clothes came back in style and your kids are wearing them now? We always love to hear from you on the hollaback line: 208-534-9957

Share pictures, video, and more with me anytime: jeff.roper@localnews8.com