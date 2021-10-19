Skip to Content
Question of the Day
When you started turning into your parents….

There's a popular commercial series running that claims "they keep you from becoming your parents"....When did you begin to see yourself acting like your parents? Was it when you started collecting tin foil? When you found yourself waiting on a dial tone on your cell phone? Or when you realized your old clothes came back in style and your kids are wearing them now? We always love to hear from you on the hollaback line: 208-534-9957

Share pictures, video, and more with me anytime: jeff.roper@localnews8.com

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather on television since 1995. That makes him the most experienced weather forecaster in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, since he joined our team in 2018. Start your day with Local News 8 in the morning at 5am & 6am, and noon, every Monday through Friday.

With 26 years in television as a news and weather anchor, reporter, producer and talk show host, you’ll also be seeing Jeff reporting on local people and events on Local News 8 at 5, 6, and 10pm weekdays.

