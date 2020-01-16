Rescan day is Friday for antenna users in Pocatello area

Technology

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For people in the Pocatello area who use an antenna to get our channels, Friday is an important day.

After 1 p.m., you'll want to rescan your channels to get out stronger signal. This is made possible because of some changes to the Federal Communications Commission's guidelines for signals.

While every television is different, this can be done by going to the menu and button on your remote. Then selecting an option that usually says scan channels or update channels. After a quick update, your TV will do the rest, and you'll be up to date with our best signal.

You can watch an example video above of what the process should look like as you rescan your TV.