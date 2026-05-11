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Upper Valley SAFE Initiative Gives Tips for Keeping Kids Safe Online

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today at 4:26 AM
Published 4:24 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Upper Valley SAFE Initiative aims to protect families on the internet.

They recently held a free workshop with the Rexburg Police where they gave tips for protecting children online.

In case you missed the workshop, or haven't heard of this non-profit before, the co-founders came in the studio to share their mission and best tips.

You can find out more about their mission, or learn more tips on their Facebook.

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Megan Lavin

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