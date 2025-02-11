Safer Internet Day – Pocatello Police partner with ICAC to promote online safety

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Police Department is partnering with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force to promote online safety during 'Safer Internet Day' on February 11.

Safer Internet Day is a global initiative to spread awareness for online media literacy, cyberbullying, and internet crimes, especially those aimed at kids.

ICAC and other online safety experts have released an updated '10 Best Practices for Internet Safety Programs', a comprehensive guide for educators and parents to better teach internet safety strategies to children.

To view the '10 Best Practices for Internet Safety Programs', and for more information on Safer Internet Day, you can visit the ICAC website.