Summer travel will have ups and downs

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho AAA auto club projects some busy roads and quiet airports this summer.



AAA is projecting Americans will complete 683 million summer road trips, just 3% less than last year. The big drop will be in airline travel, which is expected to be down by 74% due to traveler concerns about COVID-19.



This year marks the first decrease in travel volume since 2009 during the Great Recession.



“Things are moving pretty fast, and popular destinations and even some states may raise or lower their restrictions at the drop of a hat. But driving gives people a chance to change their travel plans at the last minute,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Airlines, rental car companies, cruise lines, and others are working hard to roll out cleanliness and distancing plans, but it’s going to take a while for some passengers to get comfortable with these options in the ‘new normal.’”

Before COVID-19, AAA was expecting a strong year for travel. Now, automobile travel will account for 97% of all trips, up from an average of 87% over the past 5 years.



Gas prices are anywhere from 50 to 70 cents per gallon cheaper than they were a year ago. AAA said that if travel demand reduces available supply, gas prices could feel some pressure through the summer.



But, it’s hard to say what you might encounter along the way.

“It’s important to stay positive and adapt to the situation,” Conde said. “To give your road trip the best chance for success, maintain social distancing wherever possible, focus on good hygiene, and do your best to have a Plan B if certain attractions are closed.”