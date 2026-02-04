Idaho Falls airport receives $12 million federal grant for expansion project

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Regional Airport will soon be getting a major upgrade, thanks to $12 million in federal funding secured by Congressman Mike Simpson. This money, part of the recently passed Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, will help start the airport's terminal expansion project.

Congressman Mike Simpson said the airport expansion is important as Idaho Falls continues to grow. He believes the project will help serve the community better, support local jobs, and make the city more attractive to travelers and businesses.

“As Idaho Falls continues to grow, it is essential that the airport grows with it,” said Rep. Simpson. “Expanding the Idaho Falls Regional Airport will better serve the Idaho Falls community, support local jobs, and enhance the city's status as a top destination for travelers and economic opportunities. I have been a steadfast supporter of our local airports, and I am pleased that this funding will facilitate these necessary improvements.”

Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw said the $12 million is a key investment for the airport's future. She said it will help the airport handle more travelers, work more efficiently, and improve the experience for everyone who flies in and out of Idaho Falls.

“This $12 million in Community Project Funding is a vital investment in the future of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw. “As our city grows, this funding ensures the airport can meet increasing demand, improve efficiency, and provide a better experience for travelers. We are grateful for Representative Simpson’s support in helping IDA remain the regional airport of choice for Eastern Idaho and a gateway for economic growth in our community.”

This funding would be used for Phase 1 of IDA’s terminal expansion. Phase I of this project, baggage expansion, will provide the necessary space for outbound baggage operations and additional space for future operations. It will improve safety by providing adequate space to load baggage carts and by improving operational efficiency with a new conveyor system. This expansion also provides additional ticket queueing and counter space to accommodate additional air service and will provide a second-level space for future passenger hold areas. This phase will also provide alterations to existing space to allow for the future expansion of the security screening checkpoint, which is the next constrained space in the terminal building.

While some people criticize these kinds of federal projects, supporters say Community Project Funding is a way to make sure Idaho tax dollars are used for local needs, not sent to other states. The airport expansion has strong support from the Idaho Falls community.

Congressman Simpson is the only member of Congress from Idaho on the appropriations committee, giving him a unique ability to bring money back for projects like this.

The Idaho Falls Regional Airport Terminal Expansion Project is now officially funded and will begin soon. The project was signed into law by President Trump as part of the 2026 federal budget.