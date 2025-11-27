Idaho Falls GIFT offers free late-night rides for the holiday season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Tragedy can strike at any moment, and the city of Idaho Falls is offering a service to reduce that risk.

Starting the day after Thanksgiving, the Greater Idaho Falls Transit is providing the "gift" of free late-night public transportation as part of a grant-funded initiative to promote safe and sober travel over the holidays.

The complimentary service runs through December 31, 2025, including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Free rides are only available after 7:00 P.M. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"What this does is it allows people to have a free, safe, sober ride to make just better decisions. Give people the gift of getting home safely for the holiday season," said Kade Marquez, transit coordinator for the city of Idaho Falls.

The transportation service is only available within the Idaho Falls city limits. For more information on the free rides, click HERE.