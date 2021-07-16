Road costs are soaring

Travel

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Road trips are back in full swing after the pandemic forced so many Americans to stay home. According to AAA, the average number of daily trips taken by Americans dropped by 40% in April 2020 when compared to pre-pandemic levels, before leveling off to a 25% reduction for the remainder of last year.

While many want to travel to make up for lost time, many of the costs of driving have begun to be even more of a burden.

Gas prices have increased to average $3.50 per gallon here in Idaho, according to AAA. It is due to the high demand for getting away and the huge cost of oil. AAA says this is the first time we have seen this since 2004. These costs are even expected to get worse and increase an additional 10 to 20 cents by the end of August.

Traffic accidents are back on the rise. Even during the pandemic, officials reported nearly 39,000 people have died in car accidents in 2020 on American soil. We hadn't reached this number since 2007.

Officials though have tips though to prevent adding to an already busy year for car deaths. They ask to not be distracted while driving, wear a seatbelt and always be alert for anyone making mistakes.

They also provided tips on how to preserve your family from a hot car. They stated to always make sure everyone is out of the car before leaving it and to even purchase a cover to prevent the sunlight from directly heating up the inside of the car.