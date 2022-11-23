Thanksgiving travel is busy but not chaotic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thanksgiving travel is expected to recover in a big way this season.

About 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, 312,000 of which are Idahoans, according to AAA. They say this is a 1.5% increase from last year.

But the Idaho Falls Regional Airport seems to be well prepared for the traffic. They say they have already experienced a record number of passengers utilizing the airport.

An increased number of passengers and flights could mean longer wait times and congestion, so officials and passengers suggest arriving early.

This summer, IDA added more economy parking to their lot to accommodate their busy travel season.

Passengers are also encouraged to be aware of knowing what is and is not allowed in a carry-on bag and checked luggage to make the screening process easier and faster.