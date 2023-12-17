Skip to Content
Make safety a top winter driving priority

December 15, 2023 10:42 AM
Published 10:00 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Cold weather is here, and that means potentially hazardous roadways.

Idaho Power, whose employees drive millions of miles per year, has some tips to help you stay safe this winter.

First, prepare an emergency car kit ready with items like blankets, water, and non-perishable food. If you become stranded, these items could save your life.

When roads are icy, slow down and watch for power poles. Each year, icy roads and distracted driving cause hundreds of collisions between vehicles and power poles.

If you see a vehicle collision with a power pole or notice power lines on the ground, stay back at least 100 feet. Always assume the line is energized and dangerous, and call 911 or Idaho Power immediately at 1-800-488-6151.

For more safety tips and information, visit idahopower.com/safety.

