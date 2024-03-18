Spring break is coming – where are the travelers going?

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Spring break is just around the corner, and with millions of Americans getting started on this year’s family vacations, AAA is sharing tips to enjoy the journey.

Based on AAA booking data, this year’s top spring break destinations include:

Disneyland (Anaheim area)

Phoenix, AZ

San Diego, CA

Hawaii

Florida

Palm Springs, CA

Caribbean or Mexico cruises

Closer to home, Idahoans may opt for a trip to Sun Valley, Las Vegas, Reno, Salt Lake City, the Oregon Coast or a quick visit to Yellowstone or Grand Teton.

AAA national booking data shows a 28% increase in cruising for March and April compared with a year ago, and a 60% increase for cruises departing from South Florida.

“As we emerge from another long winter, people are looking for fun in the sun,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “As you research your destination and travel route, you may find hidden gems in the form of day trips, museums, natural wonders, and unique dining options. You may even discover a local event such as a festival or concert.”

Additional spring break travel tips from AAA

Consider visiting a state with a different spring break schedule.

Avoid booking a non-refundable hotel room – the few dollars you save will be lost (along with the rest) if your plans change.

When selecting a hotel, decide whether to be close to popular attractions, or farther out for a little more peace and quiet. AAA’s full-time inspectors certify select hotels as AAA Inspected Clean, then issue a Diamond designation based on the level of amenities offered. The full list can be found in AAA’s digital TourBooks at https://AAA.com/tourbook.

Remember, cold-weather climates will have cheaper hotel rates and fewer crowds if you’re making last-minute travel plans.

Purchase travel insurance to protect your investment.

If you’re flying, take a picture of your airport parking space and everyone in your travel group. Pack medications, important documents, and a change of clothes in your carry-on bag.