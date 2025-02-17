Inkom corridor bridge replacement project to close Highway 91 starting Monday

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI)– Preparations for a major bridge replacement project through the Inkom corridor will close a portion of Old Highway 91 starting Monday.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will replace the I-15 bridges over Old Highway 91, Rapid Creek Road, and the West Interchange.

Highway 91 drivers will be detoured along Rapid Creek Road until mid-June, according to ITD.

The bridge replacement project is expected to last about two years, I-15 will be reduced to one lane from March until October.

For more information on the Inkom corridor bridge replacement project, you can visit the ITD website.