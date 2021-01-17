New family owned business offers a release for our rage

Marketplace

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- There's a new distraction in Idaho Falls that's likely to become all the rage.

Smash In Therapy opened its doors last week as a remedy to our pandemic and political aggravation.

Some of us have a lot of resentment from the year 2020, but now we can enter the year 2021 with a smash.

It's just as it sounds, you go into a room and you simply smash everything insight.

"Smash In Therapy is a rage room. It's what you would call a place where you can come let out some frustrations or just come have some fun," said Steven Garcia, CEO and Partner.

The targets of our rage range from old printers and fax machines, to old cars.

There's a "Rage room," "Demolition room," and a "Rage cage," depending on how many people you want to rage out with.

"Everything that happened last year with Covid, everybody's sick and tired of being locked up inside their house and they just want to come out and and have a good time," said Thomas Ramirez, CEO and Business Owner.

Smash In Therapy is a locally owned family business run by Thomas Ramirez and his cousin Steven Garcia.

"That's what me and my business partner Thomas have been talking about since we started. We feel that the whole COVID-19 going on, it's just been stressful for everyone," said Garcia

So far, it seems to be a hit.

"Just come on in, you'll have a good time. Bring your whole family or bring a date or just come by yourself. It's going to be fun," said Ramirez.

The owners are putting together a Valentine's Day package.

Those who are interested can book a time by calling (208) 522-7962.

They are located at 755 S Capital Ave, Idaho Falls.



