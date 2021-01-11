Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is launching an energy drink

Money

Can you smell what “The Rock” is cooking?

The wrestler-turned-actor-turned-entrepreneur is entering the energy drink business with ZOA, a health drink made with natural caffeine and superfoods.

The venture partners Dwayne Johnson — aka “The Rock” — with his ex-wife and fellow fitness entrepreneur, Dany Garcia, Garcia’s husband Dave Rienzi and beverage industry veteran John Shulman.

The foursome teamed up with Molson Coors Beverage Company — the same company that produces some of the country’s most popular brands of beer like Coors Lite and Blue Moon — to distribute the product to retail stores nationwide starting in March.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve our eager consumers with ZOA — the ultimate healthy and immunity-supporting energy drink that’s the first of its kind, thanks to our unique combination of ingredients,” Johnson said in a news release. “My co-founders and I spent the last 18 months formulating this healthy and great tasting product that we could all use now more than ever.”

This isn’t Johnson’s first beverage launch, in March of last year the Hollywood star launched Teremana Tequila which quickly broke sales records.

Even with Johnson’s seemingly everlasting energy, it is quite a crowded market to be entering.

Nearly $13 billion worth of energy drinks were sold last year, a 9.3% increase from the previous year, according to data from Chicago-based Information Resources Inc. Red Bull and Monster Energy accounted for a large majority of those sales.

What makes ZOA different from the other energy drinks on the market, according to Molson Coors, is that it is the only energy drink that fuels you with the recommended daily amount of vitamin C, D and B.

“Each 16-ounce can of ZOA boasts a clean blend of green tea and green unroasted coffee, added electrolytes and amino acids, as well as carefully selected superfoods like turmeric, camu camu and acerola while avoiding any preservatives, artificial ingredients or additives,” a spokesperson for Molson Coors said.

For Molson Coors, the launch represents its latest effort to expand beyond beer, a move that has diversified its portfolio to include an expanding roster of non-alcoholic beverages, better-for-you offerings and CBD beverages.

“Adding Zoa is another indication of our commitment to transforming Molson Coors into a beverage company,” Pete Marino, head of the emerging growth division at Molson Coors said. “We are entering an undoubtedly competitive category but doing so with a product and partner group that offers a tangible point of difference.”

If anyone can sell an energy drink in today’s market, it’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.