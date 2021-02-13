‘SNL’ takes on Trump’s impeachment acquittal

Money

The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial Saturday, and “Saturday Night Live” made sure to lampoon the day’s proceedings using their own Tucker Carlson.

Carlson, played by Alex Moffat, opened Saturday’s episode of the NBC variety sketch show with a quick run down of fear mongering non sequiturs like “is AOC hiding in your house right now? Wouldn’t put it past her” and “pronouns for dogs? C’mon. Everybody knows they’re boys.”

He then immediately jumped into the impeachment news by inviting Sen. Lindsey Graham, played by Kate McKinnon, on his Fox News show.

“Thank you, Tucker. It’s a great day for 30% of America,” McKinnon as Graham said.

McKinnon’s Graham then explained that the trial is now over and the country can focus on real issues like locking up Hillary Clinton and freeing Britney Spears.

The fake Graham then brought out Sen. Ted Cruz, who was played by Aidy Bryant.

“Can I say the beard is working,” Moffat’s Carlson said.

“Well, you’d be the first,” Bryant’s Cruz responded.

Moffat’s Carlson then showed clips of Trump defense lawyers like Bruce Castor, who was played by Mikey Day.

“Hello, Senate and other serious people, I want to apologize for being unprepared last time I was out here. Wife bought decaf,” Day’s Castor said. “As you all know, I’m the lead prosecutor — nope, sorry — I’m the counsel. I know the difference. As Trump’s bailiff — nope, not right, either.”

Finally, Moffat’s Carlson brought out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was played by Beck Bennett, to speak about why he voted to acquit Trump.

“Everyone knows you can’t impeach a former president,” he said. “That’s why we should’ve impeached him before back when I said we couldn’t.”

Moffat’s Carlson then asked what he really thought of Trump.

“I think he’s guilty as hell and the worst person I’ve ever met,” Bennett’s McConnell said. “God, that felt good. I’ve been holding that inside my neck for four years.”

Moffat’s Carlson then wrapped up his segment by saying the show’s famous catch phrase, “Live… From New York! It’s Saturday night!”