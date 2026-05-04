Yellowstone Food Village is shutting down

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Multiple food trucks located at The Yellowstone Food Village for years are facing uncertainty as the site prepares to close, with no confirmed reasoning.

Some of the vendors have already left, and others in the area plan to relocate by the end of the week. According to vendors at the site, they were told they must “vacate” the property by Oct. 1.

"We've run into some news lately that Bonneville County will be either shutting this down or selling it," said Delbert Kirkham, owner of Thai Food Plus. "And we're kind of in limbo trying to figure out what they're going to do."

Without a lot of answers, many of the vendors are looking for a new place to call home. However, Kirkham hopes the vendors can remain at the site.

"It would do nothing but benefit us being small businesses as we are," Kirkham said. "You can't get much smaller than what we are, but we're all together, it's a hometown feeling here. The whole family's here, and they do enjoy it. And we would like to stay."

While Kirkham waits to get more answers, he remains optimistic about staying on the site.

"I'm sure they have some good reasons," Kirkham said. "But we have some good reasons to stay."

In September 2025, the Bonneville County Commissioners announced they would end the lease for the Idaho Innovation Center on September 30, 2026. The food village is next to the Idaho Innovation Center and manages the lot.

County leadership said that, while the Idaho Innovation Center has provided valuable contributions to the community for many years, the County’s significant financial investment in the facility is no longer aligned with its economic development goals to unify and strengthen efforts across the broader community.