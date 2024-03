Track your tax refund online anytime

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — After you’ve filed your Idaho income tax return, track your refund online at tax.idaho.gov/refund for the most up-to-date information.

You’ll need to provide your Social Security number and the refund amount you expect.



“It’s easy to check the status of your refund with our online service,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “It’s fast and provides the most current refund information available.”



If you e-filed, you can start tracking your refund about four business days after getting word from your e-file provider that the Tax Commission received your return.



If you filed a paper return, plan to wait three weeks to start tracking your refund. That gives the Tax Commission time to manually enter your information into its database.



If you don’t have internet access, get your refund status by calling the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

Typical Refund Timeframes

All returns go through fraud-detection reviews and accuracy checks before the Tax Commission issues any refunds.

E-filers: Expect your refund about seven to eight weeks after receiving an acknowledgment that the Tax Commission has your return.

Paper filers: Expect your refund about 10-11 weeks after the Tax Commission receives your return.

Refund Exceptions

First-time filers: It takes about three weeks to enter new filers into the Tax Commission system. Until then, the online service will report your return as “not entered in system.” Add those three weeks to the estimates above to determine your refund timeframe.

If you get a letter asking for more information: Your refund will be delayed until the Tax Commission gets the requested information. It then will take about six more weeks to finish the process.

Visit tax.idaho.gov to get tax forms, make payments and find tax help. You can also get help by calling (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

The deadline to file 2023 income taxes is Monday, April 15.