Alec Baldwin sits down with ABC News after fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin sat down with ABC News for his first formal interview since discharging a prop firearm that killed a crew member and injured another on the set of “Rust.”

The interview was conducted by anchor George Stephanopoulos and took place Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.

Baldwin’s spokespeople did not respond to CNN Business’ request for comment. A spokesperson for ABC News also did not respond to requests for comment.

The sit-down comes more than a month after the incident left 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead on the New Mexico set. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the October 21 shooting.

Baldwin said in an initial statement that he had “no words to convey” his “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident.”

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” Baldwin said at the time.

Baldwin’s interview with Stephanopoulos marks the first time the actor is speaking extensively about the incident. In addition to his initial statement, he made remarks to paparazzi that appeared in a video posted to TMZ’s website.

There have been a number of questions pertaining to the incident that still have not been answered. Most importantly, how did live rounds of ammunition end up in the firearm given to Baldwin?

The incident, which remains under investigation, has renewed calls for better safety practices on sets with regards to the use of weapons. Baldwin called for police presence on set to help film and television productions monitor the safe use of weapons.

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” Baldwin tweeted earlier this month.

