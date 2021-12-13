Vox Media is nearing an acquisition of conglomerate that owns NowThis and Thrillist

By Kerry Flynn, CNN Business

Vox Media, owner of Vox, The Verge, New York magazine and other digital media sites, is nearing a deal to acquire Group Nine Media, CEO Jim Bankoff told his company’s staff Monday.

The deal would be the latest move to combine two digital media conglomerates as industry players seek to consolidate or raise new capital amid increasing competition for the attention of news consumers and the digital ad dollars that come with that attention.

Group Nine formed in 2016 as a merger of NowThis, The Dodo, Thrillist and Seeker. In October 2019, the company acquired women-focused digital media brand PopSugar. The month prior to that deal, Vox had acquired New York Media, which includes that company’s namesake print magazine along with websites The Cut, Vulture and more.

Group Nine’s “organization is strong and complementary to ours in many areas, from the topics they cover and the audiences they serve to the formats in which they tells stories and the platforms they tell them on,” Bankoff wrote in a memo he sent to staff on Monday, obtained by CNN Business. “Our combined company will be the clear leader in modern media, reaching audiences at scale everywhere, from podcasts to streaming services, from YouTube to TikTok, from websites to print.”

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the acquisition talks, and Bankoff referred to its article in his memo, saying it had sped up the timing of the announcement.

Bankoff said in the memo that the deal is expected to close early next year and that the companies will operate separately until then. He added that Group Nine founder and CEO Ben Lerer will serve on the board of directors of the combined company.

It’s too early to tell if there will be layoffs at Vox or Group Nine, but Bankoff noted in his memo that the two companies will come up with a plan to “integrate functions.”

“None of our existing editorial offerings or services will change as a result of this combination and we will be thoughtful about how we make decisions and treat people,” he said.

Spokespeople for Vox Media declined to comment and Group Nine did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

