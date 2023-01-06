Skip to Content
Southwest meltdown may cost the airline up to $825 million

The cost of the service meltdown at Southwest Airlines over the year-end holidays cost the airline nearly $1 billion. A traveler is pictured here searching for a suitcase in a baggage holding area in December 2022 in Denver

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

The cost of the service meltdown at Southwest Airlines over the year-end holidays cost the airline nearly $1 billion and will cause the company to report a loss rather in the fourth quarter, the airline said in a filing on Friday.

Southwest said the cost of canceling more than 16,700 flights between December 21 and 29 will be somewhere between $725 million and $825 miilion. A bit more than half the cost will come from lost revenue, the other will come from compensation for customers and increased operating costs.

It said revenue loss alone was at least $400 million. Other costs include reimbursements, extra employee hours, and offering of frequent flyer benefits as compensation.

— CNN’s Greg Wallace contributed to this report

