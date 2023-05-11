PacWest Bank shares fall 20% as crisis prompts customers to yank deposits

By Allison Morrow, CNN

Shares of PacWest Bancorp fell 20% in early trading Thursday after the regional bank reported that customers had recently drawn down about 9.5% of total deposits.

PacWest is one of several mid-size lenders that has been under intense scrutiny in the weeks since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, setting off a panic around the financial stability of similarly positioned banks.

In the first week of May, following the collapse of First Republic Bank, PacWest said it saw a rush of withdrawals.

Other regional bank shares, including Western Alliance and Zions, were also down Thursday in pre-market trading.

This story is developing. It will be updated.

