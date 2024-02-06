We’re about to get investigators’ first report on the Alaska Airlines flight whose door plug blew off

By Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — The National Transportation Safety Board will release its preliminary report 2pm EST Tuesday afternoon on last month’s blowout of a part of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 flight, NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss told CNN.

On a January 5 Alaska flight 1282, the door plug blew off the side of the plane. The door plug fills a space in the fuselage that can otherwise contain an emergency exit door when plane seats are arranged a certain way. The incident led the Federal Aviation Administration to ground Boeing 737 Max 9s in the United States for 19 days and to announce sweeping changes to how it oversees production of commercial aircraft.

CNN has reported that NTSB investigators have been closely scrutinizing the door plug and whether crucial bolts that hold it in place were properly installed when the incident occurred.

NTSB preliminary reports do not determine the cause of incidents but can reveal key facts about what took place.

Meanwhile, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration told House lawmakers Tuesday that his agency is “closely scrutinizing” Boeing after last month’s door plug blowout.

“Going forward, we will have more boots on the ground closely scrutinizing and monitoring production and manufacturing activities,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in prepared remarks.

The Federal Aviation Administration failed to properly scrutinize Boeing after two fatal crashes of 737 Max aircraft killed 346 people more than four years ago, the agency’s new chief said.

“I wasn’t there at the time as you noted. I guess I would say in retrospect and given what happened with the plug door, it’s hard to call that oversight sufficient,” Whitaker told Congress on Tuesday. “So, we’re looking at that process and what additional steps need to be taken to make sure that oversight is sufficient.”

Whitaker was sworn in late last year and was not at the FAA at the time of those crashes in 2018 and 2019. He was previously the second-ranking FAA official from 2013 to 2016. Whitaker appeared before the House aviation subcommittee, his first congressional testimony since being confirmed to the post little more than three months ago.

His agency is currently overhauling how it scrutinizes plane manufacturers, including Boeing, after a hole blew open in the side of a 737 Max 9 last month.

“I certainly agree that the current system is not working cause it is not delivering safe aircraft,” Whitaker said. “We have to make some changes to that. And I think we also have to look at the culture.”

There are approximately two dozen Federal Aviation Administration inspectors currently overseeing the Boeing production lines, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker told Congress.

Another half-dozen inspectors are currently in the facilities of Spirit AeroSystems, the major Boeing supplier that builds much of the 737 Max fuselage.

The inspectors are part of stepped-up FAA oversight of Boeing’s manufacturing that Whitaker on Tuesday described as “audit-plus.” The agency’s oversight of manufacturers like Boeing is historically focused on monitoring compliance through paperwork documentation. On Monday, a senior FAA official said the agency is currently re-imagining its oversight of manufacturers.

Whitaker said he does not yet have the number of inspectors the FAA will need for this work in the long term, but he knows the agency will need more inspectors.

Monday, the FAA told reporters it has started developing a plan for “re-imagined oversight” of Boeing as agency inspectors are performing “nose to tail, wingtip to wingtip” inspections of work on Boeing’s 737 Max assembly line in Renton, Washington.

“Boeing employees are encouraged to use our FAA hotline to report any safety concerns,” Whitaker will tell lawmakers. “And we will consider the full extent of our enforcement authority to ensure Boeing is held accountable for any non-compliance.”

