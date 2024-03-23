Powerball jackpot swells to an estimated $800 million after no top-prize winners Saturday night

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — When the next Powerball numbers are drawn Monday night, a lucky lottery player somewhere in the country could win an estimated $800 million grand prize.

No tickets matched all six numbers for the $750 million jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, so the jackpot continued to swell, according to the lottery.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and Powerball 3.

Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, five tickets won $1 million each in California, Florida, Indiana, Texas and Washington, according to the Powerball website.

A lucky winner in Monday’s drawing would be able to choose to receive the money in annuitized payments or take the estimated $384.8 lump sum.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was in January, when a ticket in Michigan scored a prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot isn’t the only lottery prize that’s been growing this week. No one won the Mega Millions jackpot during Friday’s drawing, sending the grand prize for Tuesday’s drawing to an estimated $1.1 billion, according to Mega Millions.

Winning the Powerball jackpot means a ticket correctly guessed all five white balls plus the red Powerball. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida.

