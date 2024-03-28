Kia recalls more than 400,000 Telluride SUVs that can move while in park

By Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — Kia has recalled 427,407 of its Telluride SUVs because they can roll away while in park.

All Telluride vehicles made between 2020 and 2023 and certain 2024 models are affected by the recall, according to a report this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Kia did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Since its launch in late 2019, the Telluride has been a hit with Americans due to its roomy interior. Demand for the Telluride has been so high that in some years, Kia couldn’t produce them fast enough.

According to the NHTSA report, though, a main component of the SUV’s steering wheel may have been improperly assembled on the recalled vehicles. The defect can cause damage over time that results in unintended movement in the cars while in park if the parking brake is not engaged. The report said affected vehicles could make a grinding noise when the damage occurs.

All affected Telluride owners should bring their cars to a Kia dealer to get updated electronic parking brake software installed. Kia will reimburse car owners for the repair, according to the NHTSA.

